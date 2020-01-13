Home

Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
Panya Sophabmixay Obituary
Panya Sophabmixay, 79, of Taylor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, surrounded by his loving family at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Born in Laos, he was the son of the late Phengmyeng and Tengone Phimmathong Sophabmixay, where they instilled the values of discipline, education and, most importantly, family. Panya was a well-respected educator, former military serviceman, religious leader, and exemplary loving father and husband. In 1984, Panya and his wife, La, emigrated from a war-torn country to give his children the opportunity to flourish and succeed in the United States. Panya was employed for more than 30 years at Arlington Industries. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and especially opening up his home to family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, La Sophabmixay; two daughters, Khampouang Sivongsack and husband, Seng, residing in Laos; and Soutchai Sophabmixay, Viera, Fla.; six sons, Joseph and wife, Katherine, Taylor; Thavisack and wife, Som, Colorado; Sakpraseut and wife, Nomechay, Taylor; Phonexay and fiancée, Pamela Koulavong; Xaysana and wife, Phitsamay, all of Manheim; and Phaiboun and husband, Dr. Matthew Joseph, Kingston; 11 grandchildren; a brother, Phengxay Phimmathong, in Laos; and a sister, Nang Bi S Phabmixay, in France.

Family and friends are invited to attend Panya's Buddhist funeral ritual, which will begin Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Family and friends may call Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 13, 2020
