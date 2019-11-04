|
Parma R. (Barbieri) Totaro, 94, formerly of Old Forge, died early Wednesday morning at Edge Hill Nursing Home, Glenside, Pa. She was the widow of Anthony P. Totaro, her beloved husband of 60 years, who died June 28, 2010.
Born in Old Forge to Serafino and Carmella (Acito) Barbieri, she was a 1943 graduate of Old Forge High School. Parma was employed by Hi-Grade Pants Co. in Taylor before her retirement. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Church (Prince of Peace Parish) in Old Forge.
Parma was a former member of the Old Forge Senior Citizens Association and the Lackawanna County Italian-American Organization. She was known for her incredible lust for life, her kind demeanor as well as her contagious smile. She loved traveling, dancing, attending theater and concerts, spending time with friends and (of course) shopping. Her door was always open and the "last supper" table was filled with food and love, regardless of the hour of the day. She lived life to the fullest.
Surviving are a daughter, Maria Foy, of Elkins Park, Pa.; a son, Philip Totaro, of Denver, Colo.; two grandchildren, Antonia Lafaye and Mira Totaro–Bloom; a great- granddaughter, Giovanna; a sister, Josephine Marchese, of Old Forge; nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by brothers, Nicholas, Sandy, Joseph and Michael Barbieri; sisters, Mary Poli, Rose Conti, Marie Sara Lebeda and Anna Resio; and a son, Joseph Totaro.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow in Old Forge Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to Parma's viewing on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at alz.org/nca/donate.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 4, 2019