Pasquale "Pat" Lacertoso, 90, Dunmore died Wednesday at home.
His wife, the former Ann Marie Pietrafesa, died in 2014.
Pat was born Dec. 16, 1929, in Dunmore along with an identical twin brother, Joseph, to Vito Anthony and Philomena Pane Lacertoso.
Pat was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1949, and the Johnson School of Technology.
Following graduation from Dunmore High School, both he and his brother, Joseph, went into the workforce and were drafted together into the United States Army in March 1951. They were both sent to basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and thereafter were sent to Korea where they served together with the 1st Cavalry, 70th Tank Battalion inside the same Sherman tank for 10 months.
That was not their first battle; that came at birth when both brothers weighed in at 2 1/4 and 2 3/4 pounds respectively. With the care of their mother, they survived in a homemade incubator near the kitchen coal stove.
Pat was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, were he attended daily Mass and served as an usher. He served as a past officer of the Junior Order United American Mechanics. He was also a longtime member of the Elite Social Club, Dunmore, and was active with its annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Astro Apparel Co., South Scranton.
Pat was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, especially to his granddaughter, Carissa Hart, Dunmore, who he helped care for from birth to becoming an adult and was very proud of her accomplishments. He and his wife enjoyed spending time together, especially trips to Atlantic City and local casinos.
His family would like to offer a special thank you to Mike Tomarelli for his dedicated care of Pat.
Also surviving are a son, Joseph T. Garvey and wife, Ann Marie, Virginia Beach, Va.; a daughter, Judy Foe and husband, John, North Fort Myers, Fla.; a sister, Dolores Kersavage and husband, Bob, Dunmore; two brothers, his identical twin, Joseph and wife, Carmella, and Anthony and wife, Angie, all of Dunmore; a son-in-law, Kevin Hart, Jefferson Twp.; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Marie Hart, Jan. 19, 2020, a brother James and his wife Ann and an infant sister, Isabella.
The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore, Interment, with military honors, to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
To offer an online condolence, visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 7, 2020