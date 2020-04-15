|
Pasquina "Patsy" Bartolomei, age 101, of Old Forge, passed away Monday afternoon at the Dunmore Health Care Center, where she had been a resident. She was the widow of Louis "Toar" Bartolomei, her loving husband of 63 years, who died on March 27, 2011.
Born in the Keystone section of Plains, daughter of Remigildo and Domenica Antonini, who were immigrants from Perugia, Italy, she was employed as a blind stitcher for Laura Fashions in Avoca before her retirement. Patsy was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Parish, Old Forge.
Patsy was a talented cook and baker. Her Italian pasta was legendary and enjoyed by so many in her family and community. A multitude of people would purchase cappelletti and other specialties from her during the holidays.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Yantorn and husband, John, of Dunmore; a son, Robert Bartolomei of Old Forge; grandchildren, Robert Bartolomei and Lisa Bartolomei; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Breeana, Nina, Brooklyn, Gavin and Caden; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Boni and husband, Leo; four brothers, Adam Antonini and wife, Sally; Chris Antonini and wife, Mary; Tony Antonini and wife, Blanche; and Daniel "Fatso" Antonini and wife, Angeline; a great-grandson, Louis Bartolomei; nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a future date when social distancing is not required. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Memorial contributions in Patsy's name may be directed to the Dunmore Health Care Center, 1000 Mill St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
