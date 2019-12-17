|
Pat "Weeks" Pasqualichio, 91, of Clarks Summit, died Friday at home with his loving family at his side. He and his wife, the former Marie L. Iacobino, celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary Nov. 26.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Canio and Angiolina Cantarella Pasqualichio. Pat attended Dunmore public schools and was a member of the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. As a young man, he worked for his uncle at Spotless Cleaners. He then went into the meat business working for Iacobino's Meat Market in West Scranton. While learning the meat business, he became co-owner of Scranton Foods and owner of the former Detrex Cleaners, also in West Scranton. From there, he went on to become the founder of Pasqualichio Brothers Inc. in Jessup, formerly located on Franklin Avenue in Scranton. He was an innovator in meat processing, creating items that were manufactured and sold nationally, long before other manufacturers were making and selling gourmet meat products commercially. While never retiring, he worked until age 91 at Pasqualichio Brothers Inc. He was an awesome, unique and original man, and truly an entrepreneur long before it was fashionable. He laid the foundation for an exemplary legacy, of which his family is proud, for generations to come.
Pat was a United States Navy veteran of both WWII, where he served in the Pacific theater of operations, and the Korean War, having served in the Mediterranean. He attained the rank of seaman first class, and was the recipient of the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal. While serving in the Mediterranean, he was honored to have personally met Pope Pius XII. Pat had been a member of the American Legion in Dunmore, and in earlier years, enjoyed playing softball.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend who was a well-respected businessman and will be dearly missed. Living next to his entire family all on the same road, Weeks loved to take care of the family pavilion and pool and spending Sunday afternoons with them. An avid sports fan, he was a true New York Yankees and Oakland Raiders fan, and a devoted fan and attendee of all his grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved going to the casino and Pocono Downs.
The Pasqualichio family would like to thank Laura Marion and the nurses and staff of Allied Hospice for the loving care given to their husband, father and grandfather.
Also surviving are four sons, Michael and wife, Barbara; Domnick and wife, Mary Ellen; Billy and wife, Cheri; and Patty and wife, Mary Jo, all of Clarks Summit; a granddaughter, Brittany Pasqualichio; and 10 grandsons, Patrick, Michael Jr.; Domnick and wife, Jacqui; Chris and wife, Meghan; Joe and wife, Katie; William, Justin; Nicholas and fiancée, Stephanie Naro; Dante and Kody Pasqualichio; seven great-grandchildren, Domnick, Ava, Dean, Peter, Thea, Joey and Conor; a sister, Mary Murracco; and two brothers, Louis Pasqualichio and wife, Theresa; and Frank Pasqualichio and wife, Joan, all of Dunmore; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Antoinette Brassard, Jean Franchetti, Anna Pehota and Angela Pasqualichio; and a brother, Canio Pasqualichio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 North Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday at the Church of St. Gregory from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
