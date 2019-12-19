|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Pat "Weeks" Pasqualichio, 91, of Clarks Summit, who died Friday at home with his loving family at his side.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday at the Church of St. Gregory from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019