Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of St. Gregory
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Gregory
330 North Abington Road
Clarks Green, PA
Pat "Weeks" Pasqualichio

Pat "Weeks" Pasqualichio Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Pat "Weeks" Pasqualichio, 91, of Clarks Summit, who died Friday at home with his loving family at his side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday at the Church of St. Gregory from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAFuneralhome.com. Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019
