Patricia (Pat) A. Beidler, 77, of Scranton, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Her husband of 57 years is John Beidler.



Born in Lehighton, daughter of the late John and Mildred Kuhns Medernach, she was raised in Allentown and graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School. A dedicated member of St. Ann's Basilica, Pat served for many years as a Eucharistic minister and lector, and worked many hours during the Novena to St. Ann's. She enjoyed crafts, especially quilting and sewing. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Pat was a regular volunteer at her children's schools, loved spending time with her grandchildren and frequently attended their sports, dance and other activities. A popular annual event was Pat's backyard Easter egg hunt she held for them.



She is survived by her four children, Ann Nicastro and husband, Jim; John Beidler and wife, Julie; Andrew Beidler and wife, Sharon; and Kate Reager and husband, Jack, all of Scranton; 10 grandchildren, James, Emily and Maria Nicastro, Abigail, Julianna, Katlyn, Rachel and Ally Beidler, and Lilly and Quin Reager; three sisters, Catherine Urban, Mildred Medernach and Lucille Peña; and two brothers, John Medernach and wife, Nancy; and Joseph Medernach.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

