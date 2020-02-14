Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
Patricia A. Bossick Allen Obituary
Patricia A. Bossick Allen, 51, of Carbondale, died Thursday. Her husband is Stephen Allen.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of Lana Vail Bossick, Carbondale, and the late Joseph Bossick, she was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School. She was employed as a dietary aide at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She loved watching soap operas, shopping and watching her grandson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jamie Hopkins and Dr. Georges Chamoun, and their staffs, as well as a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Also surviving are a daughter, Norma Allen, Carbondale; a grandson, Jeremy Pappas, Carbondale; a sister, Sandra Bossick, Childs; two brothers, Joseph and Steven Bossick, both of Forest City; and several nieces and nephews.

A blessing service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 until service time.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020
