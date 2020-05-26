|
|
Patricia A. Burnett, 83, of Eynon and formerly of Simpson, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband, Paul Burnett, died May 2019.
Born in Simpson, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Voinski Wilk, she was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Pat worked as office manager of Burnett Casket Co. and retired from CVS as a pharmacy technician.
Surviving are her daughter, Paula, and son-in law, Michael Monahan, Webster, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Megan and her husband, Michael Smith, New Hampshire; Theresa Monahan and Patrick Monahan, Webster; a brother, Jim Wilk; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ambrose Wilk; and two sisters, Nina Budwell and Florence Prota.
A memorial Mass will be conducted at a later date. A private interment service will be at Our Mother of Sorrows cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2020