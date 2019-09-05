|
|
Patricia A. Ferguson, LPN, 87, of Roaring Brook Twp., formerly of South Scranton, died Tuesday at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation after a long illness. Her husband, Robert F. Ferguson, died in 2002.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth G. and Evelyn Cusick Thomson. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church until its closing. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Mercy Heights School of Nursing, Patricia was an LPN at Mercy Hospital until her retirement.
Pat was a devoted mother, but it was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she truly adored. Mrs. Ferguson, Patricia, Pat, Aunt Patsy, Mom, Gram, Granmie no matter what you may have called her she was the toughest, strongest most caring woman we know. A natural caretaker, Pat cared for her mother-in-law, her husband, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her many ailments never stopped her: she could always be found day or night at her kitchen table welcoming family friends and neighborhood kids or endlessly doing her busy work. Everyone knew no matter what they could always come to her house.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathie Galka and husband, Tom, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Karen Ferguson, Scranton; two sons, Brian Ferguson, Syracuse, New York and Scranton; and Gerard Ferguson, Scranton; four grandchildren, Tommy Galka, Tracy Kojsza and Christopher and Krystal Ferguson; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Galka, Aydan Kojsza, Guliana Kojsza and Koltyn Ferguson; and sister-in-law, Theresa Hartman.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Galka; and two brothers, Kenneth Thomson and his wife, Eleanor, and Robert "Railroad" Thomson and his wife, Cecil; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law of the Ferguson family.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery. The family requests that those attending the Mass on Saturday proceed directly to the church.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
To send online condolences visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019