Patricia A. Hughes, 82, of Newton Lake, and formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away Monday at home. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, George M. Hughes.



Born in Endicott, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Fries Nestor. She was a graduate of Union Endicott High School, Endicott, N.Y., and Broome Technical College, Binghamton, N.Y. Patty was the office manger at her husband's business, Syracuse Transport Refrigeration Co. Inc., Syracuse.



To her family, Patty was a renowned gourmet cook and baker and was famous for her fabulous holiday dinners. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to have visited many parts of the world. They especially enjoyed their retirement within the Newton Lake community. Patty will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, children and grandchildren.



She is also survived by seven children, Karen Harris and husband, Jeff, of Henrietta, N.Y.; Tom Hughes and wife, Mary, of Camillus, N.Y.; Patti Hughes, of Sarasota, Fla.; Julie Hughes, of Syracuse; George Hughes and wife, Caryn, of Fairport, N.Y.; Michael Hughes, of Newton Lake; and Brendan Hughes, of Charlotte, N.C.; 21 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas Nestor, of Orlando, Fla.; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Nestor, of Endicott; Judy Hughes, of Virginia; and Jane Sapere, of St. Augustine, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Nestor; and a sister, Florence Nestor.



Private funeral services will be held at the family's convenience under the direction of Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford, Pa.



