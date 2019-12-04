|
Patricia A. Marseco, 62, of Old Forge, died Monday evening after a courageous battle with cancer. Her husband of more than 35 years is Joseph Marseco.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sophie Smulick Gallagher and was a graduate of the West Scranton High School.
She was a member of the St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton.
She was a loving wife, mother and nana. She loved arts and crafts, crocheting, bingo and visiting her grandkids in Cranberry Twp.
Also surviving are daughters, Dannielle Delorenzo and companion, Michael Vieira, Scranton; Trisha Marhelski and husband, Alex, Old Forge; Nicole Lenahan and husband, Patrick, Kingston; and Kayla Erzar, at home; a son, Christopher Gallagher and wife, Loretta, Cranberry Twp.; granddaughters, Alexia, Sofia and Isabella and a grandson on the way; sisters, Roberta Shertza, Taylor; and Diane Stranieri, Old Forge; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor.
There will be no public calling hours.
The Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home, 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019