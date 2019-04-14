Patricia A. Roche, 80, of Endicott, N.Y., passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph D. Roche.
She is survived by her sister, Ann Roslund; and her two sons, Joseph and Patrick.
A funeral Mass for Patricia will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave., Endicott. Burial will in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, N.Y.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until Mass time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in her name.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2019