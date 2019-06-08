Patricia A. Rogari, 85, Archbald, died on Monday at home. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph C. Rogari.



Born in Jessup, the daughter of the late Carmen and Palmie DePietro Stambone, she was a 1951 graduate of Jessup High School and worked at Barbizon and Pawnee Pants before retirement. In 1981, Pat helped her husband, Joe, along with Joseph "Bucky" and wife, Elaine Buckshon, establish Mini-Golf Inc. in Jessup.



Pat loved the 28 winters she spent at their condo in Pompano Beach, Fla. She also enjoyed traveling and took frequent trips to the Bahamas, Atlantic City, New Orleans and Las Vegas. Pat's greatest joy was being a devoted wife and mother.



The family would like to thank Pat's nurse, Renee Giordano, for the care she received during her final 16 months, and also to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, nurses, staff and caregivers who provided care.



Also surviving are a son, Joseph J. Rogari, Archbald; two brothers, John Stambone and wife, Phyllis, Archbald; and Anthony Stambone and wife, Theresa, Jessup; a sister-in-law, Nancy Stambone, Jessup; an aunt, Dora Talenti, Dickson City; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter-in-law, Ellen Zavada Rogari; a brother, Carmen Stambone; brother-in-law, Frank; sister-in-law, Eleanor Lomma; and a nephew, Johnny Stambone, whom she adored.



A private Mass was held on Thursday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Christ the King Parish, Archbald. Interment was private at St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale.



Arrangements were under the care and direction of Margotta Funeral Homes.

Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary