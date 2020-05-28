|
|
Patricia A. Walton, 75, of Fleetville, died Sunday at Allied Services Nursing Home, Scranton.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Sophie Karausky Wallace. She was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Before retirement, Patricia had been employed in the Chancery Office for the Diocese of Scranton.
She was a member of St. Michael's Church, Simpson/St. Rose Parish and a member of the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. Patricia was an excellent cook and had catered numerous events. Her love was for her children, and she especially treasured her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Allied Services for their care and support of Patricia during her stay.
Patricia is survived by three children, Ronald Walton Jr. and wife, Kristen; and Jacquelyn and husband, George Turnbull, all of Fleetville; and Jill Walton and companion, Dylan Doria, Old Forge; four grandchildren, Kyle, Katelin, Logan and Alexis; and a great-granddaughter, Ariana; a sister, Carolyn and husband, Rich Russian (her favorite brother-in-law), Whites Crossing; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Wallace.
A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020