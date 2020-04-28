|
Patricia A. Zielinski White, 83, of Glenburn Twp., formerly of the Tripp Park Section of Scranton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, April 25. She was the widow of Edward T. White, who died April 12, 2012. They were married for 28 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Rose Gregori Zielinski, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed as office manager for more than 50 years in the garment industry by the Alperin family.
Pat enjoyed watching the daily Mass, doing word puzzles and dogsitting Bella. She was an avid bowler, a member of the WIBC 600 Club and enjoyed her trips to the Mohegan Sun Casino.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff and nurses of Allied Home Health and Hospice, Griswold Home Health aide Taylor for the wonderful care given to Pat during her illness.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rose M. Zielinski; niece, Rose Ann Zielinski; Pat's caregiver and friend, Donna Dixon; nephew, Joseph R. Zielinski and wife, Cathy; niece, Debra A. Julio and husband, R.J.; great-niece, Bianca Sibio and partner, Sean Carrill; great-great-niece, Isla Carrill; and great-great-nephew, Isaac Carrill; stepgreat-niece, Brittany Krisanda; stepdaughter, Pamela R. White, and fiancé, Bill Dale; stepson, Lawrence White and wife, Joan; stepgrandsons, Jeremy White, Leo White, Michael White, Jarrod White, Christopher Corrigan, Zachary White; stepgranddaughters, Amanda White, Alexandra White; stepgreat-grandchildren, Mason, Isabel, Harper, Olivia, Jacob, Gabriel White, Julius Rosenkrans, Conor Corrigan; numerous cousins and many loving and caring friends, especially, Karen, Ken and Kathy.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Zielinski; stepsons, Ronald N. White, Edward T. White; and stepgrandson, Lawrence White.
Due to the current pandemic and for concern of everyone's health, interment and committal services will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
