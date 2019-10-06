Home

Patricia A. Zur, 69, of Simpson, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband was the late Robert Zur.

Surviving are daughters, Mary Lewis and husband, Gary, Simpson; Karen Frisbie, Kingston; Lisa Judge, New Hampshire; a son, Robert Radencic, Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Conner Lewis, Simpson; Alyssa Lewis, Simpson; Keryn Bevan, Mountain Top; Emily Evanko, Wilkes-Barre; Matthew Judge, New Hampshire; a great-granddaughter, Braxton Bevan; and several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Zur, in 2012.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019
