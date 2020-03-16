|
|
Patricia Ann McCool, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Frances Hartnett and the late Thomas Jennings, and stepfather, the late Peter Hartnett, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School.
A devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore, she relied heavily on her faith while raising her nine children. Patricia was the happiest when she was surrounded by her children and 17 grandchildren, no matter how chaotic. She had a way of making each of them feel special and was present for all of their life milestones. She gave freely of herself with a quiet heart and never asked for anything in return. An avid Philadelphia Phillies and Dunmore Bucks fan, Patricia found great joy in watching all sporting events, especially those played by her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, surviving family members include her children, Patricia Lavelle and fiancé, Chris Dwyer; Karen McCool; Maureen DePietro and husband, Frank; Joe McCool and wife, Kelly; Brian McCool; Erin Tomasetti and husband, Ron; Colleen Reese and husband, Pat; Thomas McCool and wife, Kelly; and Kathleen Capooci and husband, Matt; her grandchildren, Daniel and Michael Lavelle; Alyssa Bonacci and husband, Mike; Frank DePietro, Michael DePietro, Jordan and Morgan McCool, Angela and Brian McCool, Ronny and Corey Tomasetti, Brianna and Patrick Reese, Joseph and Kyra McCool, and Katie and Mia Capooci. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Cusick and husband, William; and Ann Fucito and husband, Dan; her brother, Francis Jennings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia also leaves behind her best friend and confidante, Flo Iezzi.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Jennings and PJ Hartnett; and son-in-law, Larry Lavelle.
The family would like to acknowledge the love and kindness shown by the Rev. John Doris, Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, Kari Machelli, Sister Maureen Marion and the staff of Dunmore Healthcare and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore. Inurnment will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2020