Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:30 PM
Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Coggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Mitchell Coggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Mitchell Coggins Obituary
Patricia Ann Mitchell Coggins, 87, of Scranton, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of John J. Coggins, who died on Sept. 13, 2019, and the couple had been together for more than 70 years.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sarah McHale Mitchell. Patricia was a member of the former St. Mary of the Assumption Church, South Scranton, and retired from the City of Scranton housekeeping department. Fondly called Sissy, she was an excellent baker and her passion was quilting.

Patricia is survived by two sons, John P. Coggins (Patricia), Ransom Twp.; and Patrick Coggins (Deborah), Scranton; two daughters, Debra Checko (Daniel), Old Forge; and Colleen Eshelman (Steve), Old Forge; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katherine Kman, Florida; and Ann Marie Casciano (Anthony), Connecticut; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also predeceased by a son, Timothy J. Coggins; a brother, James Mitchell; and a sister, Sarah McCormick.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Richard Fox officiating, in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.

Calling hours for family and friends, 4 to 6:30. Inurnment will be held at Cathedral Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -