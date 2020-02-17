|
Patricia Ann Mitchell Coggins, 87, of Scranton, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of John J. Coggins, who died on Sept. 13, 2019, and the couple had been together for more than 70 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sarah McHale Mitchell. Patricia was a member of the former St. Mary of the Assumption Church, South Scranton, and retired from the City of Scranton housekeeping department. Fondly called Sissy, she was an excellent baker and her passion was quilting.
Patricia is survived by two sons, John P. Coggins (Patricia), Ransom Twp.; and Patrick Coggins (Deborah), Scranton; two daughters, Debra Checko (Daniel), Old Forge; and Colleen Eshelman (Steve), Old Forge; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katherine Kman, Florida; and Ann Marie Casciano (Anthony), Connecticut; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by a son, Timothy J. Coggins; a brother, James Mitchell; and a sister, Sarah McCormick.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Richard Fox officiating, in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Calling hours for family and friends, 4 to 6:30. Inurnment will be held at Cathedral Cemetery at a later date.
