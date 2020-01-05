Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Patricia Ann Rowen Obituary
Patricia Ann Rowen, 59, of Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Hospice.

Born in Scranton, daughter of James Dougher and the late Dolores O'Boyle, she was a kind and helpful woman with a big heart, who loved her children very much.

Surviving are four children, Stacey Diana, April Hubshman, Bryan Trischetta and William Rowen Jr.; aunt, "Cookie" DeMartino; sister and best friend, Kathleen Payeski; grandchildren, brothers, sisters, stepbrothers, stepsisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Dougher.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020
