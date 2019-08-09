Home

Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia Ann Short "Gram" Harrison Obituary
Patricia Ann "Gram" Short Harrison, 82, died Wednesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was the widow of the late John R. Harrison Sr., who died in 1993. The couple was married 34 years.

Born in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ada Dale Short, she was a graduate of Carbondale High School.

She was an Elvis fanatic, enjoyed celebrating holidays, spending time with family and shopping. Gram loved sitting on her porch. She never knew who was stopping by but was always welcoming to everyone.

Surviving are two daughters, Katherine Harrison, Scranton; Patricia Bradley, Whiteville, N.C.; four sons, Donald Harrison, Port Charlotte, Fla.; John Harrison, North Carolina; Thomas Harrison and wife, Ginny, Scranton; Butchie Harrison and wife, Michelle, Scranton; her companion of 23 years, Brian DosSantos, Scranton; a sister-in-law, Carol Harrison, Jerymn; 26 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and her dog, Sarge.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Harrison, in 2007; a sister, Lois Wyse; and a brother, Donald Short.

The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services Funeral Home LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment to follow in the Jermyn Cemetery.

A viewing will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019
