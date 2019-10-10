|
|
Patricia "Cheech" Ann (Rutosky) Wilmot, age 67, was born on Oct. 16, 1951, to the late Elizabeth "Betty" and Robert Rutosky of Scranton, Pa. She passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7.
Pat graduated from Scranton West Side High School with the class of 1969. She received her registered nursing degree from Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing in 1972. Pat was an intensive care nurse at Scranton State General Hospital, Scranton; Grasslands Hospital, Valhalla, N.Y.; and Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock, Pa. Pat worked at Tyler Memorial Hospital for 39 years and thoroughly enjoyed her years spent there. She often described her co-workers as her "Tyler family" and loved meeting with them even after retirement.
Pat married David Wilmot on Aug. 20, 1977. They raised two children together, Amanda Wilmot, married to Norman Wright with grandsons, Quinn and Vaughn; and Douglas Wilmot, with Casandra Ross and stepgranddaughters, Hayly and Keirsten. Pat was actively involved in her children's activities including room mother, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and the Lackawanna Trail Booster Club. She was extremely proud of her children, their families and their achievements. Pat retired in 2015 and was able to spend her last years with her grandchildren.
Also surviving are a brother, Charles Rutosky; and close cousins, Kathy and George Zukowski, William and Donna Farrell, and Colleen and Llew Foulke; and godchild, Ryan and Kevin Hetman; and many lifelong friends who were like family. Pat was devoted to and truly loved her family and friends and adored spending time with them. When her mother was in a nursing home for 15 years, she made sure to visit at least three times a week while also working and raising two children.
Pat was a genuinely kind, loving and giving person. For birthdays, she always made sure to send a card, a handwritten note, or a long text message with a selfie wearing her famous crab hat. She often gave little gifts to make people smile, and especially loved spoiling her grandchildren with gifts. Pat was a light-hearted and silly person who loved to sing songs and was not afraid to laugh at herself. She enjoyed telling lengthy stories that made people smile and laugh. Pat enjoyed talking and bonding with people and often chatted with strangers. She was an avid animal lover, and especially loved the dogs she took in throughout the years. Pat valued and loved nature and enjoyed watching and appreciating the Floridian wildlife with Quinn and Vaughn.
Through her health care career and personal life, Pat lovingly impacted many people's lives and will be greatly missed by all.
Her funeral services are scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Basilica, West Scranton. Burial will be at the Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Go Red for Women through the (goredforwomen.org) or Fox Chase Cancer Center (foxchase.org) in her memory. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 10, 2019