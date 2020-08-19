Home

Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
8:30 PM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Patricia Ann Winfield


1949 - 2020
Patricia Ann Winfield, 71, formerly of Dickson City, died Monday morning at the Carbondale Nursing Center. She was the widow of Frank Winfield.

Born June 15, 1949, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ann Catherine Tronko Shelsky.

She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful and generous mother and grandmother who enjoyed crocheting and dancing.

She is survived by four children, Carl Strasburger, Mary Theresa Strasburger, Tammy Strasburger and Russell Myers; seven grandchildren, Heather Strasburger, Marissa Strasburger, Kyle Dolph, Cody Dolph, Kevin Kellogg, Tarena Strasburger and Carl Curtis Strasburger; and several great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Strasburger; and a brother, Edward Shelsky.

A Catholic blessing service will be held Friday at 8:30 p.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. For everyone's safety, masks will be required.

To share condolences and photos with Patricia's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefu

neralhome.com.


