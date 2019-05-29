Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Bullaro-Janiszewski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Bullaro-Janiszewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Bullaro-Janiszew­ski, age 78, of Covington Twp., passed away May 27 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Albin, who passed away Dec. 19, 2011.



Born in Scranton, on May 11, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Rose (Magnot) and Charles Bullaro. She graduated Scranton Tech, class of '59. Pat worked at Penna. Illuminating in Scranton and, before retirement, she worked for 30 years as a public safety officer for Eagle Lake Community Association.



Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and truly lived for her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her two pets, Buster and Six. Pat always looked forward to her Sunday morning breakfasts with her son Paul. She loved to dance and roller skate and you could always find her at a yard sale or estate sale looking for a bargain. She was a member of both the Tauras and Waldorf clubs.



Pat and her entire family were touched by the number of friends and co-workers that took the time to visit with her and express their love and concern over the past few weeks.



She is survived by her beloved children, JR and wife, Amy; Chuck; Roseann Hansen and husband, Eric; Paul and wife, Julie; and Ken and wife, Kari. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Robert, CJ, Jena, Faith, Zane and Luke; along with many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Paul, who died on Dec. 6, 2013.



Pat connected later (in 1995) with her two brothers, David Harris and his wife, Judy; and Chuck Zellner.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Home Health Care and Hospice as well as to her many cherished friends and to the staff of Eagle Lake who always stood by her. Everyone's caring and visits made the last few weeks of her life very special.



The funeral will be on Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m. from Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1201 Prospect Ave. in Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski. Interment with rite of committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.



Viewing will be on Friday, May 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Pat is asking that donations be made to the . To share your fondest memories of Pat, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

