Patricia Flaherty Butkiewicz, 82, of Clarks Summit, formerly of Dunmore, passed away Sunday after a long illness. Patsy lived at her beloved Lake Winola in summer with many of her family members.
She was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and the Lackawanna School of Business and worked at Harper & Row until her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul's Church, Scranton, and was active in the St. Paul's Alumnae.
She is survived by three children: her son, Frank and his fiancée, Brenda Thomas, of Jermyn; her son, Patrick and Yvonne Smith, of Dalton; and daughter, Tara Cherkas, of Throop; her siblings, Ann Terese Carl and husband, Joe, Bethlehem, Pa.; Ted Flaherty and wife, Nipa, Tucson, Ariz.; Mary Kay McDonnell and husband, Tom, Wyckoff, N.J.; and Jack Flaherty and wife, Grace, Wyckoff, N.J.
Her grandchildren are Dylan and Isabella, of Clarks Summit; Patrick and wife, Ashlee, of Lake Winola; and Amber and Mackenzie, of Throop. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Sadie Neary Flaherty and her father, Frank Flaherty, of Dunmore; a brother, Frank; and sister, Betty Jeanne, of Dunmore.
She brought much laughter and joy to family gatherings, which were many and often. She will be sorely missed and we cannot imagine life at Lake Winola without our Patsy.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul's Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020