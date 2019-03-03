Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Gail Phillips. View Sign

Patricia Gail Phillips died Wednesday at Allied Services, Scranton.



Born in Scranton, on Feb. 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Jack W. and Wanda L. Robinson Phillips, she was a 1963 graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School, East Stroudsburg State College and received her master's degree from the University of Scranton. She did further studies at NYU. She was a teacher with the North Pocono School District. She was a member of Moscow United Methodist Church, PSEA Retired Teachers and the bridge club at New Seasons and was involved with the Adult Literacy Program, both locally and when she was living in Arizona.



Surviving are a brother, Jeffrey Phillips and wife, Donna, Warrenton, Va.; a sister, Robin Smerdon and husband, Ken, Covington Twp.; six nieces and nephews; an aunt, JoAnne Willson, Dickson City; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Phillips, Florida; and many cousins.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Phillips.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

