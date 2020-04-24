|
Patricia J. Arthur, 62, of Forest City, Pa., died peacefully on Monday, April 20, at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was the widow of Terry Arthur, who died in 2001.
Born on Feb. 20, 1958, in Nutley, N.J., Patty was the daughter of the late Harold Winslow and Jean Ott Hall. She was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City, and the Pleasant Mount Historical Society. She was a graduate of Forest City Regional High School, class of 1977. After high school, she was employed at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory, Forest City, and prior to her illness, she was employed at Kartri Sales, Forest City.
Patty loved the color purple, teddy bears, basketball and playing bingo. She had a great sense of humor and she was always smiling.
Surviving are three brothers, Timothy and wife, Joan, Pleasant Mount, Thomas and wife, Karen, Lake Ariel, and Harold and wife, Kim, Pleasant Mount; two sisters, Kathleen Marcinkus, Rockledge, and Susan Hall Howells, Greenfield Twp. She was the doting aunt to 14 nieces and nephews, 24 great-nieces and nephews and one great-grandniece. In addition, she is survived by an aunt, Marie Ott Rossi, Belleville, N.J., and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven H. Hall, who died in 2014.
A memorial service celebrating Patty's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patty's name to any local organization or group that is providing food or other assistance during this ongoing pandemic.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020