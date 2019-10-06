Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Stevens Obituary
Patricia J. Stevens, 71, of Mehoopany, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Richard G. Stevens.

Born in Factoryville on Aug. 24, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Schlesser Harvey. She was a 1966 graduate of Tunkhannock High School.

Pat was a member of the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Groups, an EMT for FWM Ambulance, coached softball and baseball for 14 years and drove a school bus for 31 years.

In addition to her husband, Rick, she is survived by her son, Richard D. and wife, Gina, Jenningsville; daughters, Lisa Croasdale, Falls; Tammy Mowry and husband, Alex, South Alburn; April Powers and husband, Mark, Lake Carey; brother, David Harvey and wife, Carol; sister, Caroline Innamorati and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Cody, Kristyn and Shelby Croasdale; Lacey and Eric Evans; Patrick and Ashlee Butkiewicz; Mariah and Ricky Stevens; Amanda and Jason Mowry; and Cambria and Milania Powers.

Family and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service Thursday at 10 a.m. from the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany, with Pastor Charles Bishop and Pastor Julie Rosensteel presiding. Interment will follow in North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pat's name to the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now