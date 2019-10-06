|
Patricia J. Stevens, 71, of Mehoopany, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Richard G. Stevens.
Born in Factoryville on Aug. 24, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Schlesser Harvey. She was a 1966 graduate of Tunkhannock High School.
Pat was a member of the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Groups, an EMT for FWM Ambulance, coached softball and baseball for 14 years and drove a school bus for 31 years.
In addition to her husband, Rick, she is survived by her son, Richard D. and wife, Gina, Jenningsville; daughters, Lisa Croasdale, Falls; Tammy Mowry and husband, Alex, South Alburn; April Powers and husband, Mark, Lake Carey; brother, David Harvey and wife, Carol; sister, Caroline Innamorati and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Cody, Kristyn and Shelby Croasdale; Lacey and Eric Evans; Patrick and Ashlee Butkiewicz; Mariah and Ricky Stevens; Amanda and Jason Mowry; and Cambria and Milania Powers.
Family and friends are invited to attend Pat's funeral service Thursday at 10 a.m. from the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany, with Pastor Charles Bishop and Pastor Julie Rosensteel presiding. Interment will follow in North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pat's name to the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019