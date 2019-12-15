|
Patricia J. Tucker of Clarks Summit died Dec. 7. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orin L. Tucker, who died in 1993. She married the love of her life, Orin L. Tucker, on July 13, 1968, and cherished their daughter, Lisa.
Patti was born on Dec. 12, 1946, to the late Frank and Gertrude Taraskiewicz Rutkowski in Irvington, New Jersey.
Pat retired after 35 years with her career at PNC Bank. Lisa made her sign a memo that she "promised" to retire within a year. Pat loved her job and much to Lisa's chagrin, continued on for yet another year. A true Penn State Football fan, Pat would make several trips to Happy Valley each year and made sure to get the best seats in Beaver Stadium. Prior to football season, Pat loved the St. Lawrence River and especially Grindstone Island. You would be able to find Pat reading on the dock with her beloved granddog, Lou, or taking a ride around the island via an ATV to the winery. Pat was a staple, rain or shine, to walk with Dempsey Uniform in the St. Patrick's Parade each year. She loved being an embraced part of her daughter's work family and in turn they treated Pat as one of their own. As Lisa married into a wonderful, large family, they also became Pat's family. She truly enjoyed all of their personalities and what made them special to her and Lisa. Pat adored her "son" Jeff (and especially his cooking skills). She was proud of her close relationship with her grandson Jordan. It meant so much to her that they still scheduled lunch dates.
Ever a Jersey girl, whenever Pat was driving her little red car Bon Jovi would be playing. She was also a genealogy enthusiast and enjoyed tracing her Polish roots. Pat was known for loving the color red and chocolate, and for being a strong and vibrant woman who was also chic. She was an amazing, loving mother who spoke often of her extraordinary relationship with her daughter. She would light up any room she entered. Pat was simply goodness. She was truly a very special person and will be missed immeasurably.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Lisa Stranieri, and her husband, Jeff, grandson, Jordan, granddog, Lou; a godson, nieces, nephews, cousins and lastly, her cat, Elvis.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Interment will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019