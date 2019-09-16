|
Patricia Jane "Pat" (McKinery) Dayko, age 83, formerly of Dunmore, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, after a brave battle with cancer. Pat was born on Aug. 17, 1936, in the town of Farrandsville, Pa. to the late Francis McKinery and Eleanor Simcox. She graduated Lock Haven High School in 1954, receiving the Outstanding Commercial Student award and recognition for earning the highest GPA in the class. She married the late Mr. Andrew Dayko on May 21, 1963. Together, they owned and managed Dayko's Market, a thriving country store, in Lake Ariel, Pa., until, in 1983, a tragic fire took his life and destroyed their store and home.
In the face of incredible adversity, Pat was a fierce warrior. After her husband's death and the loss of a business, the single mother put herself through school and worked as a respiratory therapist at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pa. Often working two jobs, Pat made certain her children would never want for anything and ensured that they all received an exceptional education. After her retirement, Pat moved to Jupiter, Fla. where she enjoyed being with her dog, Abby, meeting new friends, playing bunco and winning at mahjong. Pat loved watching sports and often attended Red Sox preseason games and tennis tournaments in Delray Beach. She was a member of St. Peter's Church in Jupiter, where she belonged to Young at Heart. She was a loving mother to her three children and grandmother to six grandchildren. Pat will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
While Pat was preceded in death by her parents and husband, she is survived by her sister, Judy Compton (husband, Dan), of Toano, Va.; daughter, Cynthia Blasko (husband, Lawrence), of Mercer Island, Wash.; son, Gregory Dayko (wife, Mecca), of Jupiter, Fla.; daughter, Andrea Barrett (husband, Kensley), of Westwood, Mass.; and her grandchildren, Grant, Devon, Scott, Ben, Lauren and Sage.
Services will be today at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, Jupiter.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in their mother's name to St. Peter's Church Young at Heart program or , Tampa, FL. The family is sincerely grateful to the many friends who have given support and comfort during this time of loss. Sentiments may be sent to [email protected]
"Life is tough but so am I."
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 16, 2019