Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 383-9033
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church
200 Delaware Ave.
Olyphant, PA
Patricia Judge Obituary

Patricia Judge, 79, of Scott Twp., died Thursday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband is James Judge. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 6.

Born in Peckville, she was a resident of Scott Twp. for more than 40 years and prior to that, Olyphant. Daughter of the late Casimir and Anna Klem Misiura, she was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, class of 1958, and a member of the former St. Michael the Archangel Church, now Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church. She previously worked at ICS, Scranton, before becoming a full-time wife and mother.

Pat's favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved working in her yard and was an avid reader.

She is also survived by a son, James, Olyphant; a daughter, Marcy, at home; a brother, Michael Misiura and wife, Mary, Florida; a sister, Barbara Pettigrew and husband, John, Peckville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Jo Ann Misiura.

Mass will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Blakely.

A private viewing will take place for family on Sunday at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.

Family members are asked to go directly to the church on Monday morning. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

For directions or online condolences, visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.


