Patricia M. McGovern, 65, a resident of Scranton, died Sunday, May 5, after a 2½-year battle with leukemia. She and her husband, John J. McGovern Jr., celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary Nov. 1.



Trish was born in Bronx, N.Y., to Patrick Dore and the late Lorrain Soldati Dore of Butler, N.J. Patricia was a graduate of Butler High School and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Scranton.



Trish was extremely devoted to her family, and found fulfillment in her roles first as homemaker and beloved mother to her seven children and more recently, as "Nana" to her 12 grandchildren. The past 12 years were spent in faithful service as a bookstore manager for a local priestly fraternity. She enjoyed traveling, whether embarking on cross-country road trips or traversing Europe. She was a talented artist who gifted family and friends with beautiful sewing projects and watercolor paintings. Her vivacious personality and loving and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband and seven children, Matthew McGovern (Dunmore); Daniel McGovern and his wife, Nicole (Scranton); Katherine Schwartztrauber and her husband, Jason (Dunmore); Bridget Stralka and her husband, Jonathan (Niceville, Fla.); Meaghan McGovern (Scranton); Kevin McGovern (Scranton); and John McGovern and his wife, Celia (Front Royal, Va.); 12 grandchildren, Sophia, Maria, Clare, James, Billy, Julia, Scarlett, Patrick, Enzo, Sebastian, Jack and Michael. In addition, she is survived by her father; three brothers, Michael Dore and his wife, Nancy; Ted Dore and his wife, Janet; and Tim Dore and his wife, Lisa; two sisters, Maureen Jacobs and her husband, Jim; and Christina Vanderhoff and her husband, Craig; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 9, at noon at St. Michael the Archangel Parish (1703 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18508). Interment to follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home (1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18508).



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012), an organization that assists cancer patients' families. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

