Patricia "Patty Cakes" Marie Genell, 71, of Old Forge, died Wednesday at home.
Raised in Duryea, Patty was born on Dec. 28, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Belaski Sr. A beauty pageant queen in her youth, she once held the title of "Miss Wyoming Valley." A 1965 graduate of Northeast High School, upon raising her children she worked for many years at Doc's Sports Bar, Mac's Cafe and, before her retirement, as the bar manager for the American Legion, Old Forge.
Above all else came her family. Never missing the opportunity to spend time with the loves of her life, her grandchildren, their Grammy will be missed forever.
She is survived by her loving sons, Jason Genell and wife, Amy Marie, Taylor; and Joseph (J.J.) Genell and wife, Peggy, Old Forge; five adoring grandchildren, Dakota Genell, Nico Genell, S.J. Genell, McKenzie Nichols and David Pilger; a daughter-in-law, AnnMarie Albano, Laceyville; a sister, Maryann (Sissy) Drako, Florida; nephews, Rob Drako and wife, Kim and family, New Jersey; and Kevin and wife, Cindy and sons, Colorado; and her faithful companions, Pumpkin and Tigger.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Genell, on Feb. 3, 2017.
A blessing service will be celebrated Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, Divine Mercy Parish pastor.
Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 p.m. until services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patty's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019