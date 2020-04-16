|
Patricia "Patsy" "Patty" McGurrin Brooks, 71, of Scranton, died Wednesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Scot Brooks, who died in 2008 after 24 years of marriage.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Marilou Major McGurrin, she was raised in Green Ridge and Dunmore neighborhoods, and attended Scranton Technical High School. Patsy drove trucks, big trucks, often long haul, cross country treks with "Scotie" and fellow travelers, loyal dachshunds, Heidi and Spanky, up front, a load of freight out back.
Patsy was a "Patsy of all trades," also having worked as a waitress, a breeder of dachshunds of all sizes and types, and a kennel owner, where she boarded all breeds of dogs. Pasty had a great big heart and not only welcomed "strays" but also anyone "down and out" into her home until she could find a better life for them. Patsy was well known for her work in dachshund rescue. As Patsy crossed over the "Rainbow Bridge" on Wednesday, her numerous, loving "doxies" greeted her with open paws and loud, welcoming barks.
Patsy is survived by her four siblings, Marty McGurrin and wife, Mary Jane, Scranton; Tim McGurrin, Scranton, Judy Gavern and husband, John, Dickson City; and Barbara Gleich and husband, Eddie, Scranton; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Matthew and Jeff McGurrin, Bridget Edmonds, Stacey Gavern Locker, John Gavern, Debby Gleich Coyle, and Karen and Patti Gleich; numerous great-nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother, John; and her sister-in-law, Kim Hatala McGurrin.
Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial celebration of Patsy's life will occur at a future announced date.
Donations may be made in Patsy's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134; or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411
Arrangements, Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020