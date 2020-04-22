Home

Patricia Murphy Kalewski


1931 - 2020
Patricia Murphy Kalewski Obituary
Patricia Murphy Kalewski, 88, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Monday evening at Lackawanna County Health Care Center after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Kalewski, on Oct. 9, 1999.

Born Oct. 3, 1931, and raised in Scranton's Pine Brook section, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Clare Donnelly Murphy. Patricia was a graduate of the former Scranton Technical High School. For 42 years before her retirement, she proudly worked for the Bell Telephone Co. A devoted Roman Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish in South Scranton. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her siblings, Clare Reap, Taylor; and Frank Murphy and wife, Lee, Dickson City; her dearest friends since childhood, Anne Notz, Scranton; Ann Creedon, Moosic; and Juan Engle, Scranton; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her only child, Karen Corby; and siblings, Robert "Murph" Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Mary Miller and Margaret "Peggy" Philipp.

A blessing service is scheduled for Friday from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery, West Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020
