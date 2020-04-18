|
Patricia Paulish, of Dickson City, died Thursday at Allied Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Paulish Jr., on Aug. 10, 2012.
Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Zmitrovitcz Zalewski. She was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and volunteered as a cafeteria mother at St. Mary's Parochial School. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School and Dickson City High School. Before retirement, she was employed by JCPenney, Scranton.
Pat loved to spend time in the kitchen, cooking and baking for her family. Even when she "threw" something together, it was a feast of Polish dishes. She especially loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother, and cherished the moments she spent with her grandkids.
Her love of angels and frogs is apparent from the large collections scattered around her house. She was an avid reader who loved a good thriller and she kept her mind sharp with word puzzles. She embraced her Polish roots and passed down many traditions that her family still celebrates.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Paulish Griffin, Forty Fort, and Nancy Madden, Dickson City; a son, Kenneth Paulish and wife, Donna, Old Forge; grandchildren, Bobby Griffin and wife, Jennifer, Wallingford, Pa.; Katie Minichiello and husband, Evan, Seattle, Wash.; Matthew Madden and partner, Ryan Leckey, Throop; Rebecca Madden, Philadelphia; Sean Madden, Old Forge; and Kenny and Ryan Paulish, Old Forge; three great-grandchildren, Frankie, Henry and Lucy Griffin; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Ellie Pochaski, Barbara Wilson, Marie Neyman, Alberta Cahoon, Dolores Oprisko and Edward Zalewski.
Considering current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Entombment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Arrangements by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020