Patricia Perna, 64, of Taylor, a 35-year educator in the Scranton School District, died Thursday evening at Allied Hospice, Scranton, after an illness.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday from 9 a.m. until Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2020