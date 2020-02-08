Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
1403 Jackson St.
West Scranton, PA
Patricia Perna Obituary
Patricia Perna, 64, of Taylor, a 35-year educator in the Scranton School District, died Thursday evening at Allied Hospice, Scranton, after an illness.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday from 9 a.m. until Mass.

A full obituary notice will run in a later edition of The Scranton Times-Tribune.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2020
