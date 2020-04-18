|
|
Patricia Rafalko Jimmie, 80, of Old Forge, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of the late Ralph F. "Buda" Jimmie.
Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Victoria Zalewski Rafalko. She was a graduate of South Catholic High School, Scranton, and a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. Before retirement, she was employed at Gerrity's Market, Moosic.
Patricia is survived by a daughter, Denise Jimmie, and a son, Steven Jimmie, both of Old Forge; two brothers, Leon and wife, Pat, Maple Shade, N.J., and Richard and wife, Chris, Cherry Hill, N.J.; a sister, Diane Rorick and husband, Bill, Scranton; three nieces, Jacquie Figured and son, Ethan, Kim King and husband, Patrick, and sons, and Vickie Brown and husband, Eric, and son; and a nephew, Dane Rafalko and wife, Catherine.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ralph "Bomber" Jimmie.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral arrangements and graveside services will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.
In memory of Patricia, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020