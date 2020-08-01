|
Patricia Rose Forgione, 72, of Peckville, died Friday morning at home surrounded by her family. Patricia was a 34-year cancer survivor before succumbing to the disease.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rosemary Muldoon Tomaine. She was a graduate of St. Rose Catholic School and earned her B.S. in Accounting from Marywood University. Patricia managed the family business, Mar and Sons Service Station, and was also employed by NBT Bank the last twelve years of her life. She was a member of the Carbondale Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Patricia was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed. She enjoyed skiing, golfing, hiking, playing Rummikub with her sister, going out dancing and to the movies with her friends, and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Also surviving are her husband, Gerald R. Forgione; her children, Franco G. Forgione and wife, Amanda, South Abington Twp.; Rocky G. Forgione and wife, Jessica, Peckville; and Margo Lipson and husband, Daniel, Peckville; seven grandchildren, Blake, Aria, Rocky, Roman, Carmen, Matteo and Avery; a sister, Kathleen Vitzakovitch, Newton Lake; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private viewing as per wishes of the family. Virtual funeral service on Zoom, Tuesday at 9:30 am. Meeting ID: 816 6113 2346 Passcode: Rose1019. Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville. For online condolences visit, www.margottafunerahomes.com.