Obituary

Sister Patricia Tippen, I.H.M, (formerly known as Sister M. Dolorita) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa.



She was born on Nov. 27, 1941, in Masontown, Pa., and given the name Patricia Lee. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Winona Gray Tippen. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1959, and made her temporary profession of vows on June 27, 1962, and her final profession of vows on June 27, 1967.



Sister Patricia served as a teacher in the following schools: Mother of Mercy High School, in Washington, N.C., from 1964 to 1969; Notre Dame High School, in East Stroudsburg, Pa., from 1969 to 1970; St. Rosalia High School, in Pittsburgh, Pa., from 1970 to 1971; Bishop O'Hara High School, in Dunmore, Pa., from 1971 to 1974; and Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., from 1976 to 1977.



She also served as dean of students at Marywood College in Scranton, Pa., from 1974 to 1976; hospital chaplain at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Carbondale, Pa., from 1978 to 1979; core group member at Our Lady of the Lake Spiritual Renewal Center, in Verona, N.J., from 1979 to 1986; council member and director of spiritual renewal for the IHM Congregation in Scranton, Pa., from 1986 to 1994; core group member at IHM Spiritual Renewal Center, in Cresco, Pa., from 1994 to 1998; director of formation for IHM Congregation, in Scranton, Pa., from 1998 to 2000; pastoral associate at St. Mary Parish, in East Islip, N.Y., from 2000 to 2018; and spiritual director in East Islip, N.Y., from 2018 to 2019.



From 2019 until the time of her death, Sister Patricia was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.



She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in science/mathematics from Marywood College; a Master of Science degree in science from Syracuse University; and a Master of Science degree in spirituality/spiritual direction from Fordham University.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Sister Cecilia Marie Tippen, I.H.M.



She is survived by a brother, Edward, of Masontown, Pa.; her dear friend, Sister Ann Marie Pierce, I.H.M; and by the members of the IHM Congregation.



The funeral will be Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave. in Scranton.



Friends may call at the IHM Center on Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. at the IHM Center. Interment will follow Mass on Friday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Sister Patricia Tippen, I.H.M, (formerly known as Sister M. Dolorita) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa.She was born on Nov. 27, 1941, in Masontown, Pa., and given the name Patricia Lee. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Winona Gray Tippen. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1959, and made her temporary profession of vows on June 27, 1962, and her final profession of vows on June 27, 1967.Sister Patricia served as a teacher in the following schools: Mother of Mercy High School, in Washington, N.C., from 1964 to 1969; Notre Dame High School, in East Stroudsburg, Pa., from 1969 to 1970; St. Rosalia High School, in Pittsburgh, Pa., from 1970 to 1971; Bishop O'Hara High School, in Dunmore, Pa., from 1971 to 1974; and Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., from 1976 to 1977.She also served as dean of students at Marywood College in Scranton, Pa., from 1974 to 1976; hospital chaplain at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Carbondale, Pa., from 1978 to 1979; core group member at Our Lady of the Lake Spiritual Renewal Center, in Verona, N.J., from 1979 to 1986; council member and director of spiritual renewal for the IHM Congregation in Scranton, Pa., from 1986 to 1994; core group member at IHM Spiritual Renewal Center, in Cresco, Pa., from 1994 to 1998; director of formation for IHM Congregation, in Scranton, Pa., from 1998 to 2000; pastoral associate at St. Mary Parish, in East Islip, N.Y., from 2000 to 2018; and spiritual director in East Islip, N.Y., from 2018 to 2019.From 2019 until the time of her death, Sister Patricia was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in science/mathematics from Marywood College; a Master of Science degree in science from Syracuse University; and a Master of Science degree in spirituality/spiritual direction from Fordham University.She was preceded in death by a sister, Sister Cecilia Marie Tippen, I.H.M.She is survived by a brother, Edward, of Masontown, Pa.; her dear friend, Sister Ann Marie Pierce, I.H.M; and by the members of the IHM Congregation.The funeral will be Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave. in Scranton.Friends may call at the IHM Center on Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. at the IHM Center. Interment will follow Mass on Friday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close