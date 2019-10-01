Home

Patricia Vancosky, 72, of Jessup, died Friday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, Scranton.

Born in East Orange, N.J., daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Burlingame Morrison, she graduated from high school in New Jersey and was employed at the Catholic Youth Center and the Tribunal Office in the Diocese of Scranton for 27 years before her retirement. Patricia was a member of Queen of Angels Parish in Jessup.

She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. She was a generous person and would help anyone in need.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Wayne Weston, nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Troiani and husband, Joseph, Jessup; two sons, Thomas Pope, Scranton; and Michael Vancosky, Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Brienne Pope; Joseph Troiani and fiancée, Gabrielle Demyan; and Mason Vancosky.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Morrison.

The funeral was private per the wishes of her family. Arrangements were under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019
