Patricia Walsh, 93, of Scranton, died Saturday morning at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Hospice.
Born in Scranton on Nov. 24, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Connolly Walsh. Patricia was previously employed by St. Michael's School for Boys, and had retired from Super Market Services in Dunmore.
Patricia lived 93 years, with 92-plus of those years spent doing all that she loved to do - travel, parties, holidays, working, socializing with friends - but most importantly, spending time with family, especially her nephews and nieces who were the hallmark of her life. Anyone and everyone who knew her affectionately called her "Aunt Pat." Best known for her strength, quick wit and sense of humor, she was a very loving and kind person, and there was never a task too big or too small when it came to helping others. The impact that "Aunt Pat" had on her nephews and nieces is immeasurable.
The family would like to thank all of those who have touched our aunt's life in one way or another. The family would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Allied Services Home Health, and to Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Hospice, for the excellent care and compassion she received. A special thank you to Dr. Paul Remick, for the genuine care he provided to her.
Aunt Pat is survived by her three favorite nephews and nieces, Kevin Walsh, Scranton; Margy Fiscus and husband, Mike, Scranton; and Patricia Duricko, Clarks Summit. Along with these three favorites were her favorite "great-nephews" (she always said how great they were), Dr. Christopher Moran and wife, attorney Nicole Moran, New Jersey; attorney Mike Fiscus and wife, Laura, Scranton; and Patrick Fiscus and Megan Gavin, Scranton.
In addition to her parents, Aunt Pat was preceded in death by her sister, Mary; a brother, Edward; a sister-in-law, Theresa Walsh; and a nephew, John Duricko.
The funeral will be conducted on Thursday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church from 9 until the commencement of services. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements, Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019