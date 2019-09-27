|
Patrick A. Estus Sr., 59, of Jermyn, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Barbara Ann Lloyd, on Dec. 8, 2010.
Born Jan. 28, 1960, in Fort Fairfield, Maine, son of the late Donald and Juanita Goltra Estus. Pat was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, dancing, loved playing his guitar and was fond of the beauty of the Colorado mountains. He especially loved his family and cherished the time spent with them.
He is survived by six children, Barbara Lewis and husband, Robert; Robert Arthur and companion, Stacy Barney; Amy Rieman and husband, Shaun; Patrick Estus Jr. and wife, Michelle; Tammy Walcott and husband, Errol; and Shawna Estus; 13 grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Piper, Riley, Joshua, Shaun, Kimberly, Landen, Blake, Marcus, Weston, Layna and Adalyn; two sisters, Donna Estus and Betty Weist; two brothers, Keith and John Estus; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Jo Geffre.
The funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with the Rev. Shannon Dee Bailey, officiating. Cremation will follow.
Viewing hours will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations toward Pat's funeral expenses. Donations may be made directly to the funeral home on its website. To share condolences and photos with Pat's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019