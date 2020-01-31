|
|
Patrick B. Dougher of Dunmore passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Moses Taylor Hospital following a courageous battle with lung disease. His wife is the former Lauren Angeloni.
Born in Rahway, New Jersey, he was the son of Martha Yanisko Dougher and the late Edward "Duke" Dougher. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of '82, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from East Stroudsburg University. Prior to his illness, he was employed as the building supervisor for the Scranton School District, and worked with his brother, EJ, DJing and providing memorable music and moments for countless friends and family. An avid sports fan, he was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Pat had a natural ability to make everyone around him feel like someone special because, to Pat, everyone he met was special to him. Pat had an amazing gift of bringing laughter to any situation.
Patrick had a strong Christian faith. Throughout his illness, he believed heavily in the power of prayer. It is comforting to know that Patrick is now in the arms of the Lord. Patrick was a devoted husband. He made it known to all who knew him how much he loved and appreciated his wife, Lauren. Pat's greatest joy in life were his three children, Cameron, Patrick and Caroline. He loved them more than they'll ever know.
Pat's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the numerous amount of people who have helped Pat and his family, including, but not limited to, friends, family and all of the doctors and medical staffs who helped care for him, especially the doctors and nurses at the Intensive Care Unit of Moses Taylor Hospital.
Also surviving are children, Cameron, Dunmore; and Patrick and Caroline, at home; brothers, Mark Dougher and wife, Catherine, Scranton; and EJ Dougher and wife, Penny, Scranton; sister, Nancy Morgan, Virginia Beach; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Clare Angeloni, Dunmore; brother-in-law, Timothy Angeloni and wife, Lauren, Brooklyn, New York; sister-in-law, Margaret Angeloni, Dunmore; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael.
The funeral will be conducted Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton.
Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects today from 3 to 7 p.m. in St. Paul's Church. Pat's family firmly requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Do it for Dougher Foundation, c/o Fidelity Bank, 101 N. Blakely St., Dunmore, PA 18512, for Pat's children's education.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 31, 2020