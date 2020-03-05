|
Patrick Ciprian, 71, of Dunmore, Pa., peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Pat was born on Jan. 23, 1949, in Scranton. He was the son of the late Charles Ciprian and Mildred LaMagna Ciprian. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Marywood University. At 18 years old, Pat made the courageous decision to serve his country. His bravery as a United States Army combat soldier during the Vietnam War earned him multiple decorations. Thereafter, Pat was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot and Defense Logistics Agency until his retirement in 2004.
Pat was a wonderful father who would do anything for his children. He was generous, kind, loving and understanding. Pat is survived by his children, Gina Ciprian (fiancé, Brendan Barone), Sacramento, Calif.; David Ciprian, Mark Ciprian, Tammy (Wes) Frable and Patrick Ciprian, all of Dunmore. Pat also has three grandchildren, Brianna, Brooke and Caily; and one fur grandbaby. Pat was the oldest of four siblings, survived by Lou Ann (Jack) Jones, Dalton; Charles (Mari Beth) Ciprian, Carbondale; and Anthony (Shirley) Ciprian, Howell, N.J.
Pat was a simple man. He was often seen out and about town with a smile on his face. He was easy to talk to and enjoyed a good conversation. Most people characterized him as the nicest man. In his spare time, Pat enjoyed attending Philadelphia Phillies baseball games, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending quality time with great friends at Lake Sheridan.
Pat will be greatly missed and remembered by many. A service in his honor will be held on Saturday, March 7, at Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, at 4 p.m.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020