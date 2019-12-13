Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Fischetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick F. Fischetti


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick F. Fischetti Obituary
Patrick F. Fischetti, 93 of Archbald, and formerly of Moscow, died Tuesday at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Ardeth Mentz, in 2017.

Born Nov. 11, 1926, in Scranton and raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, he was the son of the late Dominick and Josephine Gizzo Fischetti. Patrick was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Scranton. He was a United States Navy veteran serving in the South Pacific during World War II.

Before his retirement, Patrick was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an auditor and quality control specialist.

Patrick was a member of Christ the King Parish in Archbald, and a former member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow. He was an avid golfer and reader. He enjoyed daily visits to McDonald's Restaurant for coffee with many friends and acquaintances.

Surviving are his nephews, Michael Fischetti and wife, Ann, of Throop; and Mark Fischetti and wife, Lisa, of Dunmore; great-nieces, Lauren, Elizabeth, Emily and Ashley; cousins, Minnie Mead and Blanche Tomaselli; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Fischetti.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Michael Fischetti; his sister, Blanche Fischetti Siconolfi; and niece, Mary Bianca.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, Pa. Military honors will follow the Mass at church. Committal prayers and interment will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -