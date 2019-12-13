|
Patrick F. Fischetti, 93 of Archbald, and formerly of Moscow, died Tuesday at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Ardeth Mentz, in 2017.
Born Nov. 11, 1926, in Scranton and raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, he was the son of the late Dominick and Josephine Gizzo Fischetti. Patrick was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Scranton. He was a United States Navy veteran serving in the South Pacific during World War II.
Before his retirement, Patrick was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an auditor and quality control specialist.
Patrick was a member of Christ the King Parish in Archbald, and a former member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow. He was an avid golfer and reader. He enjoyed daily visits to McDonald's Restaurant for coffee with many friends and acquaintances.
Surviving are his nephews, Michael Fischetti and wife, Ann, of Throop; and Mark Fischetti and wife, Lisa, of Dunmore; great-nieces, Lauren, Elizabeth, Emily and Ashley; cousins, Minnie Mead and Blanche Tomaselli; and his sister-in-law, Phyllis Fischetti.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Michael Fischetti; his sister, Blanche Fischetti Siconolfi; and niece, Mary Bianca.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, Pa. Military honors will follow the Mass at church. Committal prayers and interment will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019