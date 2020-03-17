|
|
Patrick F. Burke, 79, died Friday at the Mid Valley Health Care Center.
Born in Archbald to Austin and Marjorie (McHale) Burke, Pat graduated from Archbald High School and attended the University of Scranton. Starting summers and part time, Pat built a career in the resort hospitality industry, working at resorts in the Catskills, Sky Top Lodge, Shawnee on the Delaware and the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla. He returned home in 1989 to a position at T-R Associates, from which he retired. Pat was a dedicated communicant at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Christ the King Parish, Archbald.
Surviving are his daughter, Katherine Snyder and husband, Terry, and grandchildren, Audra and Jared, Texas; and son, Donald Burke and wife, Karen, and grandchildren, Brandon, Ross and Nicholas, and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan and Ashley; and former wife, Nancy, all of Florida.
Also surviving are his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Margaret Burke, Lawrencevillle, N.J.; Austin and Marianne Burke, and Francis and Linda Burke, Archbald; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the exceptional care he received from the staff at the Mid Valley Health Care Center, the Hospice of the Sacred Heart and from his physicians, Dr. Mulloth and Dr. Roche.
The funeral and a memorial service celebrating Pat's life will be scheduled after the coronavirus threat recedes.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020