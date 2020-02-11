|
Patrick G. McCabe, 72, of Gouldsboro, died Sunday at Allied Hospice Center in Scranton after an illness. He is survived by his beloved "Tootse," wife and best friend, Sharon (Moore) McCabe. The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on July 22.
Born in Clovis, Calif., on Sept. 15, 1947, son of the late Clarles and Laura Patricia Nash McCabe, Patrick was raised in California, where he was a standout athlete, excelling in track and starring in baseball. His love for baseball lasted his entire life, from playing semiprofessional baseball in his youth to playing and managing softball in his later years. An active sportsman, Patrick played league fast-pitch baseball, pool, darts and bowling upon retirement.
After spending 13 years working for the Ford Motor Co. and moving to the area, he worked for Jacobson Hat Co. and Arlington Industries before his retirement.
He was a die-hard fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rams and USC Trojans. Above all else, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will always be missed and never forgotten after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is also survived by four children, Jeff, Donna, Katie and Jenny; stepchildren, who he loved dearly, Stacie and Fred Taroli; siblings, Cheryl Lynn Escalante and Robert McCabe; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his adored pup, Lilly.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael.
Patrick's family would like to thank the entire staff of Allied Services Hospice Unit for its collective care and compassion.
A blessing service will be celebrated Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. David O'Brien.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 1 to services. Visit the funeral home website for direction, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2020