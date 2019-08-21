Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Patrick Gregory Clark

Patrick Gregory Clark Obituary
Patrick Gregory Clark, 29, of Scranton passed away peacefully on Aug. 19 at Allied Hospice Center after a brief illness.

Son of Donna Duffy and James Clark, Patrick's favorite pastime was spending time with his grandfather and best friend, Donald Duffy.

Also surviving are a brother, Brian Duffy, Glen Lyon; sister, Kathryn Clark, Clarks Summit; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his three dogs.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kathryn Duffy; and paternal grandfather, William Clark.

The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center ICU and Allied Hospice Center for their outstanding and compassionate care.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation took place at the on-site crematorium, Hickory Crematory.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019
