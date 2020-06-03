|
Patrick J. Schofield, 66, of Scranton, died Saturday at Linwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Scranton, where he was a resident for the past 11 years. He died from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
He was born Jan. 25, 1954, in Scranton, son of the late Robert P. and Mae Hession Schofield, and was also the stepson of the late Eloise Beck Schofield.
Pat was last employed by Insalaco's Market in Clarks Summit. He was a member of the Factoryville Fire Company, the fire police and Clarks Summit Fire Company, and he enjoyed this very much. His hobbies were reading, drawing, playing cards and board games.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Grace Schofield Gulbin; three brothers, Tom Schofield and wife, Wanda; Jack Schofield and wife, Noreen; and Bob Schofield and wife, Carol; a stepsister, Sharon Colvin Rowlands; four stepbrothers, Guy Colvin, Jim Colvin, David Colvin and Stephen Colvin; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Catherine Flanagan Schofield; and John and Ann Regan Hession; a baby brother, Michael Jude Schofield; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and a brother-in-law, Michael Gulbin.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, staff and social worker Ellen for all of the care and compassion given to Pat while at Linwood and during his final days.
Pat's funeral and burial will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.
Donations may be made in his memory to Linwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Scranton; Factoryville Fire Company, College Avenue, Factoryville, PA 18419; or to the Clarks Summit Fire Company, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020